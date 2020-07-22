US Markets
Rogers misses quarterly revenue estimates on lower store traffic

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday missed revenue estimates for the second quarter, hurt by a drop in store traffic during coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The telecom operator's revenue for the quarter ended June 30 fell 16.5% to C$3.16 billion ($2.35 billion), missing estimates of C$3.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3432 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: RCI RESULTS/ (URGENT)

