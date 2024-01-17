News & Insights

Rogers family's two members to retire from telecom giant's board

January 17, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications RCIb.TO said on Wednesday Deputy Chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers have decided to retire from the Canadian telecom giant's board as part of a private settlement between the members of the founding family.

The wireless carrier was embroiled in a boardroom battle in 2021, weighing on the stock and raising doubts about the fate of a multibillion-dollar takeover of Shaw Communications.

Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers had voted to oust Edward Rogers as chairperson of the company after he tried to replace the then-CEO Joe Natale with his confidant and current CEO Tony Staffieri.

"With our family differences now settled, we both believe this is the appropriate time to retire from the Rogers Communications board," they said in a statement.

