Rogers Falls On Termination Of Merger Agreement With DuPont

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corp. (ROG) shares are sliding more than 43 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the termination of a merger agreement with DuPont de Nemours Inc. On Tuesday, DuPont noted that the two companies have been unable to obtain timely clearance from all the required regulators and will pay $162.5 million in termination fees to Rogers.

Currently, shares are at $128.99, down 43.79 percent from the previous close of $229.49 on a volume of 2,494,224.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.