Rogers extends Shaw deal deadline again to March 31

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications RCIb.TO on Friday said it would further extend the deadline for its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO to March 31, as the wireless carriers await final approval from Canadian industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The companies had set a Feb. 17 deadline last month.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

