US Markets

Rogers extends Shaw deal deadline again to March 31

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 17, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications RCIb.TO on Friday said it would further extend the deadline for its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO to March 31, as the wireless carriers await final approval from Canadian industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The companies had set a Feb. 17 deadline last month.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.