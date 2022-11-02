Markets
DD

Rogers Exploring Options Following DuPont's Merger Termination Notice; Stock Plunges In Pre-market

November 02, 2022 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corporation (ROG), an electronic components business, on Wednesday said it is currently evaluating all options to determine the best path forward, in response to DuPont de Nemours, Inc.'s (DD) notice of termination of the definitive merger agreement entered into by Rogers and DuPont on November 1, 2021.

Following the news, the stock nosedived more than 40% in pre-market activity.

Rogers Corporation had announced entering into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by DuPont in an all-cash transaction that valued Rogers at approximately $5.2 billion. The transaction was expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2022.

Shares of Rogers Corporation sank more than 40 percent in pre-market to trade at $136.32.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours are currently trading in pre-market at $61.70, up $3.00 or 5.11 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DD
ROG

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter