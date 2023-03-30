Rogers Corp. Announces Earnings, Revenue Targets For 2025

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corporation (ROG), a specialty engineered materials firm, on Thursday announced earnings and revenue targets for 2025.

For 2025, the company expects to post adjusted earnings per share of $8.50 - $9.50, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 percent - 26 percent, on revenue of $1.2 billion - $1.3 billion.

Colin Gouveia, Rogers' CEO, said: "…We have a proven track record of developing innovative materials technology solutions and applying our applications expertise to meet our customers' complex challenges. As we continue to leverage these capabilities, together with our dedicated focus on improving operations, will expect this to lead to significant top-line growth and bottom-line expansion."

