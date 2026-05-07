Rogers Corp. SVP Sells 830 Shares Worth $113,000 as the Stock Continues Its Climb. Time to Sell?

Key Points

Brian Keith Larabee, senior vice president and general manager of Elastomeric Material Solutions at Rogers Corporation, sold 830 shares of common stock on May 1, totaling a transaction value of approximately $113,000 at around $135.91 per share.

No indirect or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

The stock is up 111% over the last year and continues reaching new highs.

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Brian Keith Larabee, senior vice president and general manager of Elastomeric Material Solutions at Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG), reported the sale of 830 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$113,000 on May 1, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 830 Transaction value $113,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 5,515 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $741,400

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Larabee's historical trading pattern?

This transaction is the largest single sale by Larabee, exceeding his previous maximum of 775 shares sold in October 2025.

This transaction is the largest single sale by Larabee, exceeding his previous maximum of 775 shares sold in October 2025. What is Larabee's ongoing equity exposure to Rogers Corporation following this sale?

Larabee continues to hold 5,515 shares of capital (common) stock.

Larabee continues to hold 5,515 shares of capital (common) stock. Did the transaction include any indirect holdings or involve derivative securities?

No indirect entities or derivative instruments were transacted; the sale involved only directly held common stock shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $820.8 million Net income (TTM) ($55.9 million) Employees 3,000 1-year price change 111%

Company snapshot

Produces engineered materials and components, including circuit materials, ceramic substrates, busbars, cooling solutions, and elastomeric materials for applications in electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

Generates revenue through the sale of advanced electronics solutions and elastomeric material solutions, leveraging proprietary technologies and specialized manufacturing capabilities.

Serves OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, clean energy, and industrial sectors worldwide.

Rogers Corporation operates at scale as a leading provider of engineered materials, with a focus on high-growth technology and industrial end markets. The company differentiates itself through a broad portfolio of advanced solutions and a global customer base, supported by a legacy of innovation since 1832. Strategic emphasis on electric vehicles and advanced electronics positions Rogers to capitalize on long-term industry trends.

What this transaction means for investors

Larabee’s May 1 transaction follows a 111% year-over-year gain for Rogers Corp., and a 47% year-to-date climb. The Arizona-based engineered materials company continues to impress, recently reaching a new 52-week high. The company released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2026 on April 28, posting a 5% year-over-year increase in net sales to more than $200 million and net income of $4.5 million, an improvement over a $1.4 million loss in the year-ago quarter. Its outlook for Q2 is also strong, with net sales projected to rise to between $210 million and $220 million.

Rogers stock appears to have both fundamentals and momentum on its side, and it’s logical that Larabee may want to lock in some gains here, netting $113,000 in his most recent transaction. Among the Wall Street analysts that cover Rogers, the consensus call is to buy, and the average price target is $150, indicating the stock may have a bit more room to run.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.