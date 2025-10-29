Rogers Corp Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corp (ROG) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.6 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $10.7 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $216.0 million from $210.3 million last year.

Rogers Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.6 Mln. vs. $10.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $216.0 Mln vs. $210.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $190 - $205 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.