Rogers Corp. President And CEO Colin Gouveia Resigns; Ali El-Haj Named Interim President And CEO

July 14, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Engineered materials company Rogers Corp. (ROG) announced that Colin Gouveia has left his position as President and CEO and has resigned from the Board on July 12, 2025.

The company has named Ali El-Haj as the interim President and CEO. El-Haj brings global leadership experience in key Rogers markets and is well-positioned to advance the company's strategic direction during this transition.

"The Rogers Board of Directors will conduct a robust search to select a permanent leader— as the company enters its next phase of growth and innovation. The search will consider internal and external candidates ," said Peter Wallace, Chair of the Rogers Board of Directors.

El-Haj is a seasoned CEO with over 30 years of international experience leading growth, turnarounds, and strategic expansion in the automotive and manufacturing industries.

Most recently, he guided Techniplas, a Tier 1 supplier, through multiple acquisitions, complex COVID-19 supply chain challenges, and securing several contracts with European OEMs.

Prior to that, El-Haj served as President and CEO of CAP-CON Automotive Technologies, where he expanded Casco Products into a global leader in sensor and connectivity systems, and simultaneously led ARC Automotive through a major turnaround.

