Markets
RCI

Rogers Communications Withdraws 2020 Financial Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO, RCI) has decided to withdraw the financial guidance it originally issued on January 22, 2020. The company noted that, although it expects COVID-19 to adversely impact total service revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the short-term, strong free cash flow remains a priority for Rogers in the current year.

First-quarter adjusted earnings per share was C$0.71 compared to C$0.78, previous year. Total revenue decreased 5% to C$3.42 billion, largely driven by a 17% decrease in Wireless equipment revenue, as a result of lower subscriber activity surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and a 3% decrease in total service revenue. Total service revenue declined 3 percent to C$3.05 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular