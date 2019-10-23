Markets
RCI

Rogers Communications Slashes FY19 Revenue Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) slashed its revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019, to reflect accelerated adoption of Rogers Infinite plans.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects revenue to range between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 1 percent from C$15.10 billion revenues reported in fiscal 2018. Previously, the company expected revenue to grown in the range of 3 to 5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCI

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular