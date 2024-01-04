News & Insights

Rogers Communications services down for thousands of users in Canada - Downdetector

January 04, 2024 — 08:04 pm EST

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Services of wireless carrier Rogers Communications RCIb.TO were down for thousands of users in Canada on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.ca.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed more than 40,000 user reports of the outage.

Rogers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

