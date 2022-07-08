Rogers Communications services down for thousands of users - Downdetector

US Markets

Rogers Communications services down for thousands of users

Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 8 (Reuters) - Services of Canadian wireless carrier Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO were down for thousands of users in the morning hours on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed over 20,000 user reports of the outage. The reports dropped to about 16,000 by 8 am ET.

It is not clear what caused the outage. Rogers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Twitter account of Toronto Police Operations tweeted that some users were facing issues calling emergency response number 911.

Canadian Internet services provider Teksavvy Solutions Inc said in a tweet that Rogers outage impacted many enterprises including itself.

Rogers has about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail internet subscribers.

