Rogers Communications services back up after outage in Canada

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications RCIb.TOsaid the wireless carrier is back up on Thursday after thousands of users in Canada experienced service disruptions.

"Some customers in parts of Greater Toronto Area may have experienced a brief degradation to their residential services this evening due to a technical issue," the company said in a statement. "Services have now been restored for all customers."

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed just over 55,000 user reports at the peak of the outage but has now pegged the number at around 2,300.

