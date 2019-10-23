US Markets

Rogers Communications reports a fall in third-quarter profit

Contributor
Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Rogers Communications Inc reported a fall in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday on lower subscription growth.

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO reported a fall in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday on lower subscription growth.

The Canadian phone company's net income fell to C$593 million ($452.81 million)or C$1.14 per share, from C$594 million, or C$1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell just about 1% to C$3.75 billion ($2.86 billion).

($1 = 1.3096 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular