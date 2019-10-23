Rogers Communications reports a fall in third-quarter profit

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO reported a fall in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday on lower subscription growth.

The Canadian phone company's net income fell to C$593 million ($452.81 million)or C$1.14 per share, from C$594 million, or C$1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell just about 1% to C$3.75 billion ($2.86 billion).

($1 = 1.3096 Canadian dollars)

