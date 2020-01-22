Rogers Communications (RCI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.51, changing hands as high as $51.26 per share. Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $45.94 per share, with $55.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.02.

