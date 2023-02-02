Markets
Rogers Communications Q4 Net Rises Helped By Revenue Growth

February 02, 2023 — 08:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Canada-based communications and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) on Thursday reported higher revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter.

On February 1, the Board declared a dividend of C$0.50 per Class A Share and Class B Non-Voting Share to be paid on April 3, to shareholders of record on March 10.

Net income stood at C$508 million or C$1.00 per share as compared to C$405 million or C$0.80 per share in the prior period.

Adjusted net income stood at C$554 million or C$1.09 per share as compared to C$486 million or C$0.96 per share in the prior-period quarter.

Net income increased by 25% and adjusted net income increased by 14% primarily as a result of higher adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher income taxes and higher finance costs attributable to the Shaw acquisition-related senior note financing.

Total revenue increased 6 percent to C$4.17 billion, from C$3.9 billion in the prior period.

The company also issued 2023 guidance envisaging a Total service revenue growth range of 4% to 7% and an adjusted EBITDA growth range of 5% to 8%. Capital expenditures excluding Shaw is estimated between C$3.1 billion and C$3.3 billion compared to C$3.03 billion in 2022.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. closed Wednesday's trading at $48.68, up $0.03 or 0.06 percent from the previous close.

