Rogers Communications Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

November 09, 2023 — 07:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO), a Canadian communications and media company, Thursday reported loss of C$99 million or C$0.20 per share for the third quarter, compared with profit of C$371 million or C$0.71 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

The company said net loss was due to higher depreciation and amortization, higher finance costs, and higher restructuring, acquisition and other costs, primarily associated with Shaw acquisition- and integration-related activities, and a $422 million loss on an obligation to purchase at fair value the non-controlling interest in one of our joint ventures' investments.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported profit of C$679 million or C$1.27 per share, higher than C$436 million or C$0.84 per share in the previous year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$5.092 billion from C$3.743 billion last year, helped by growth in service revenue. The consensus estimate was for C$5.08 billion.

