Rogers Communications Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on July 23, 2025, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://about.rogers.com/investor-relations/events/

To listen to the call, dial 416-639-5883 or 1-844-282-4459, Passcode 3793238#.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658, access code 2621280#.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.