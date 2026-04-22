Rogers Communications Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 22, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://about.rogers.com/investor-relations/

To listen to the call, dial 647-361-2258 (US) or 1-844-282-4459 (International), Access Code: 3793238#

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658 (US), Access Code: 5372834#

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