Rogers Communications posts 4% rise in quarterly revenue

April 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO posted a 4% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by steady demand for its wireless and internet services.

The company's total revenue rose to C$3.62 billion ($2.89 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimates of C$3.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2541 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Maju Samuel)

