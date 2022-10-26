Markets
Rogers Communications' Positive Trend Continues

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) shares are trading more than 5 percent higher on Wednesday morning trade. The stock has been on a gaining trend since October 14.

In today's news, Canadian regulators added conditions to Rogers' planned acquisition of Shaw Communications for C$20 billion.

Currently, shares are at $41.44, up 5.11 percent from the previous close of $39.40 on a volume of 229,184.

