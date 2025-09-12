Rogers Communications To Offer Latest Apple Devices To Canadian Customers

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), Friday announced its plan to offer the latest iPhone generation, the latest Apple Watch lineup, and AirPods Pro 3, helping customers experience the latest Apple designs with best ever performance, advanced camera systems and battery life.

Customers will be able to pre-order the latest iPhone models on September 12, with availability beginning September 19.

Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Wireless, commented, "With plans that suit everyone's needs, switching the whole household to Rogers has never been easier — and means more savings and more connections for the entire family."

In the pre-market hours, RCI is trading at $35.99, up 0.03 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

