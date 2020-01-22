US Markets

Rogers Communications misses Wall Street quarterly estimates

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc missed Wall Street estimates for its fourth-quarter core earnings as more people continued to shift to its unlimited data plan, leading to a decrease in its revenues from charging customers for additional data usage.

