Rogers Communications misses Wall Street quarterly estimates

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc missed Wall Street estimates for its fourth-quarter core earnings as more people continued to shift to its unlimited data plan, leading to a decrease in its revenues from charging customers for additional data usage.
