Markets
RCI

Rogers Communications Initiates FY22 Revenue Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) provided total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects total service revenue growth in a range of 4 to 6 percent from C$12.53 billion revenues reported in fiscal 2021.

For the fourth quarter, net income decreased 10 percent to C$405 million or C$0.80 per share from C$500 million or C$0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$0.96, compared to C$0.99 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew 6 percent to C$3.92 billion from C$3.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

On Wednesday, the Board declared a dividend of C$0.50 per Class A Share and Class B Non-Voting Share to be paid on April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular