Rogers Communications Initiates FY20 Revenue Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) provided total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020. For fiscal 2020, the company now expects total service revenue to range between a decline of 2 percent and a growth of 2 percent from C$12.97 billion revenues reported in fiscal 2019.

