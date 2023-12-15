Rogers Communications Inc. - (RCIAF) Price Target Increased by 7.65% to 56.71

The average one-year price target for Rogers Communications Inc. - (OTC:RCIAF) has been revised to 56.71 / share. This is an increase of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 52.68 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.23 to a high of 65.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.46% from the latest reported closing price of 45.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Communications Inc. -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCIAF is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 682,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 137,211K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 90,737K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,674K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCIAF by 5.31% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 34,433K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,836K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCIAF by 6.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,177K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCIAF by 2.12% over the last quarter.

