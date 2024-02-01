News & Insights

Rogers Communications Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$328 million, or C$0.62 per share. This compares with C$508 million, or C$1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$630 million or C$1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to C$5.335 billion from C$4.166 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$328 Mln. vs. C$508 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.62 vs. C$1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.1 -Revenue (Q4): C$5.335 Bln vs. C$4.166 Bln last year.

