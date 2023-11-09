Rogers Communications Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO):

Earnings: -C$99 million in Q3 vs. C$371 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$0.20 in Q3 vs. C$0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$679 million or C$1.27 per share for the period.

Revenue: C$5.09 billion in Q3 vs. C$3.74 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.