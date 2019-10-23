Rogers Communications Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of C$1.19 per share

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$593 million, or C$1.14 per share. This compares with C$594 million, or C$1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$622 million or C$1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to C$3.23 billion from C$3.27 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): C$622 Mln. vs. C$625 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.19 vs. C$1.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$3.23 Bln vs. C$3.27 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.