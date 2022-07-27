Rogers Communications Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$409 million, or C$0.76 per share. This compares with C$302 million, or C$0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$463 million or C$0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to C$3.868 billion from C$3.582 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$409 Mln. vs. C$302 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.76 vs. C$0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.65 -Revenue (Q2): C$3.868 Bln vs. C$3.582 Bln last year.

