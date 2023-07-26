Rogers Communications Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$109 million, or C$0.20 per share. This compares with C$409 million, or C$0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$544 million or C$1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.5% to C$5.046 billion from C$3.868 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$109 Mln. vs. C$409 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.20 vs. C$0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$1.14 -Revenue (Q2): C$5.046 Bln vs. C$3.868 Bln last year.

