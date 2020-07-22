Rogers Communications Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of C$0.60 per share

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$279 million, or C$0.54 per share. This compares with C$591 million, or C$1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$310 million or C$0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to C$3.16 billion from C$3.78 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$310 Mln. vs. C$597 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.60 vs. C$1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$3.16 Bln vs. C$3.78 Bln last year.

