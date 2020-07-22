Markets
RCI

Rogers Communications Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of C$0.60 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at C$279 million, or C$0.54 per share. This compares with C$591 million, or C$1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$310 million or C$0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to C$3.16 billion from C$3.78 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$310 Mln. vs. C$597 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.60 vs. C$1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$3.16 Bln vs. C$3.78 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular