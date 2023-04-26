News & Insights

Rogers Communications Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$511 million, or C$1.00 per share. This compares with C$392 million, or C$0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$553 million or C$1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to C$3.835 billion from C$3.619 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$511 Mln. vs. C$392 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.00 vs. C$0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): C$3.835 Bln vs. C$3.619 Bln last year.

