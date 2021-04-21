Markets
Rogers Communications Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.77 per share

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$361 million, or C$0.70 per share. This compares with C$352 million, or C$0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$394 million or C$0.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to C$3.49 billion from C$3.42 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$394 Mln. vs. C$367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.77 vs. C$0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$3.49 Bln vs. C$3.42 Bln last year.

