Rogers Communications Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of C$0.71 per share

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled C$352 million, or C$0.68 per share. This compares with C$391 million, or C$0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$367 million or C$0.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to C$3.42 billion from C$3.59 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$367 Mln. vs. C$405 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.71 vs. C$0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$3.42 Bln vs. C$3.59 Bln last year.

