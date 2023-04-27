Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B (RCI) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCI is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 237,040K shares. The put/call ratio of RCI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B is 54.33. The forecasts range from a low of 46.99 to a high of $62.03. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of 48.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rogers Communications Inc. - Class B is 17,640MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 37,383K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,387K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 22,848K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,266K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 20,729K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,751K shares, representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 4.25% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 11,737K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,340K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 21.37% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 10,783K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,889K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Rogers Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Its founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. It has grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.