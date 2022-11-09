Markets
Rogers Communications Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q3

November 09, 2022 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$371 million, or C$0.71 per share. This compares with C$490 million, or C$0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$436 million or C$0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to C$3.743 billion from C$3.666 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$371 Mln. vs. C$490 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.71 vs. C$0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$3.743 Bln vs. C$3.666 Bln last year.

