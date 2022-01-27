Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$405 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$449 million, or C$0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$486 million or C$0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to C$3.92 billion from C$3.68 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$405 Mln. vs. C$449 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.80 vs. C$0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$3.92 Bln vs. C$3.68 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.