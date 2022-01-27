Markets
RCI

Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$405 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$449 million, or C$0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$486 million or C$0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to C$3.92 billion from C$3.68 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$405 Mln. vs. C$449 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.80 vs. C$0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$3.92 Bln vs. C$3.68 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular