Rogers Communications Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$5.754 billion, or C$10.62 per share. This compares with C$526 million, or C$0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$740 million or C$1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to C$5.348 billion from C$5.129 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$5.754 Bln. vs. C$526 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$10.62 vs. C$0.98 last year. -Revenue: C$5.348 Bln vs. C$5.129 Bln last year.

