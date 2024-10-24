Rogers Communications Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO):

Earnings: C$526 million in Q3 vs. -C$99 million in the same period last year. EPS: C$0.98 in Q3 vs. -C$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$762 million or C$1.42 per share for the period.

Revenue: C$5.129 billion in Q3 vs. C$5.092 billion in the same period last year.

