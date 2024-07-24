Rogers Communications Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$394 million, or C$0.73 per share. This compares with C$109 million, or C$0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$623 million or C$1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to C$5.093 billion from C$5.046 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$394 Mln. vs. C$109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.73 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$5.093 Bln vs. C$5.046 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: Growth of 8% to 10%

