Rogers Communications Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$157 million, or C$0.29 per share. This compares with C$394 million, or C$0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$620 million or C$1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to C$5.22 billion from C$5.09 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$157 Mln. vs. C$394 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.29 vs. C$0.73 last year. -Revenue: C$5.22 Bln vs. C$5.09 Bln last year.

