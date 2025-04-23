Rogers Communications Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$280 million, or C$0.50 per share. This compares with C$256 million, or C$0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Communications Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$543 million or C$0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to C$4.976 billion from C$4.901 billion last year.

Rogers Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$280 Mln. vs. C$256 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.50 vs. C$0.46 last year. -Revenue: C$4.976 Bln vs. C$4.901 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.