Markets
RCI

Rogers Communications Climbs After Competition Tribunal Approves Merger Deal With Shaw

December 30, 2022 — 10:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after the Canadian Competition Tribunal ruled that the merger of Rogers with Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is not likely to result in materially higher prices or a decline in service or innovation. The Tribunal also noted that the Federal Antitrust Commissioner failed to prove that the deal would cause significant harm to competition in the industry. The merger deal is worth $14.8 billion

Currently, shares are at $47.47, up 5.38 percent from the previous close of $45.05 on a volume of 341,021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCI
SJR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.