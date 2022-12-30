Rogers Communications Climbs After Competition Tribunal Approves Merger Deal With Shaw

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade after the Canadian Competition Tribunal ruled that the merger of Rogers with Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is not likely to result in materially higher prices or a decline in service or innovation. The Tribunal also noted that the Federal Antitrust Commissioner failed to prove that the deal would cause significant harm to competition in the industry. The merger deal is worth $14.8 billion

Currently, shares are at $47.47, up 5.38 percent from the previous close of $45.05 on a volume of 341,021.

