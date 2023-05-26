Rogers Communications Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RCI

In trading on Friday, shares of Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.27, changing hands as low as $45.07 per share. Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.23 per share, with $52.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.32.

