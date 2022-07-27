Rogers Communications beats quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets
July 27 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, RCI.N beat revenue expectations for the second quarter on Wednesday, driven by a jump in wireless subscribers and strong demand for its internet services.

Total revenue rose to C$3.87 billion ($3.01 billion) in the quarter, compared with the C$3.8 billion expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2858 Canadian dollars)

