Rogers Communications appoints veteran Brandt as CFO

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Rogers Communications RCIb.TO said on Monday it has promoted company veteran Glenn Brandt to the role of its chief financial officer, months after a messy feud in the founding family spilled into the public.

Brandt, who has been with the telecommunications company for the last 30 years, has most recently served as the senior vice president of its corporate finance unit.

Last year, Rogers had appointed Paulina Molnar, its senior vice president at its controller and risk management division, as the interim CFO following Tony Staffieri's decision to step down after more than a decade in the role.

The company eventually appointed Staffieri as its president and chief executive officer, following a months-long boardroom battle on who should lead the company.

