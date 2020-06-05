Rogers Communications About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RCI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/20, Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/2/20. As a percentage of RCI's recent stock price of $43.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Rogers Communications Inc to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when RCI shares open for trading on 6/9/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.20 per share, with $54.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.91.

In Friday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently up about 2.2% on the day.

