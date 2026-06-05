Rogers Communications About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RCI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/9/26, Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/6/26. As a percentage of RCI's recent stock price of $37.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Rogers Communications Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when RCI shares open for trading on 6/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.32 per share, with $41.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.04.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RCI makes up 4.94% of the Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports ETF (Symbol: GOLS) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding RCI).

In Friday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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Further RCI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.