Rogers Communications About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RCI)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.32 per share, with $41.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.04.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RCI makes up 4.94% of the Gabelli Opportunities in Live and Sports ETF (Symbol: GOLS) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding RCI).
In Friday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further RCI Research:
- RCI Hospitality Hldgs Past Earnings
- RCI shares outstanding history
- Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.